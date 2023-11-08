Citroen C3X crossover interior spied ahead of debut

The C3X could be launched in India in 2024

Likely to arrive with manual and automatic transmissions

Citroen continues testing the C3X crossover ahead of its launch in India, which is expected to take place early next year. New spy shots give us a peek at the interior of the heavily camouflaged test mule.

As seen in the spy images here, the new C3X crossover is expected to retain the dashboard layout from the C3 Aicross. Its key features could include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, vertical AC vents on either end of the dashboard, three-spoke steering wheel, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Apart from a coupe roofline, the exterior of the 2024 Citroen C3X is expected to feature a split headlamp design, new wraparound LED taillights, dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillar, and a shark-fin antenna.

Details regarding the powertrain options of the upcoming C3X crossover remain scarce at the moment. We expect the model to source power from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill with a six-speed manual unit. A six-speed torque converter unit may join the line-up too.

