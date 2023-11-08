CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio N pick up truck design patented in India

    Jay Shah

    Mahindra Scorpio N pick up truck design patented in India
    • Due for market launch by 2025
    • Will be offered only with a diesel powertrain

    In August 2023, Mahindra showcased a Scorpio-N-based pickup truck concept. Dubbed ‘Global Pik up’, the automaker has now homologated the model in India.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Left Rear Three Quarter

    Due to launch in 2025, the patent images look identical to the showcased model. It is instantly recognisable as the Scorpio-N with the squared headlamps, high set bonnet, and even the front fenders. However, a handful of elements such as a roof rack, a front-mounted snorkel, massive skid plates, individual side steps, and a loading beg differentiate it from its standard version.

    In terms of dimensions, the pik up will be bigger than the current Scorpio with a total length of 5,380mm and a wheelbase of 3,110mm.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Dashboard

    While Mahindra stays tight-lipped on the interior and features of this pickup, we expect the overall layout and design to be carried forward from its SUV iteration. This will include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a similar aircon panel, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. However, since the pickup will initially make its debut for the global markets, it will also be equipped with level 2 ADAS features.

    Mahindra Pik Up Concept engine details

    When launched in its production guise, it will be powered by Mahindra’s second-generation mHawk diesel engine. The transmission options will include manual and automatic gearboxes with four-wheel-drive as standard along with different drive modes.

    Mahindra Global Pik Up Image
    Mahindra Global Pik Up
    Rs. 12.00 - 22.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
