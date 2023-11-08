Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 99,500 in November 2023

Discounts are limited to Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim

N10 and N10(O) variants attracts the maximum discount

Ahead of the festive season in the country, Mahindra and Mahindra is offering heavy discounts across its portfolio, one of them being the Bolero Neo. Currently, the SUV is offered in four variants, namely N4, N8, N10, and N10(O), with prices starting from Rs. 9,64,300 (ex-showroom).

The following are the variant-wise discounts on the Mahindra Bolero Neo:

Variant Cash discount Accessories discount Exchange bonus Corporate discount Total N4 Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,500 Rs. 59,500 N8 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,500 Rs. 64,500 N10 Rs. 55,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,500 Rs. 99,500 N10 (O) Rs. 55,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,500 Rs. 99,500

The offers mentioned above are valid till 30 November, 2023 and are restricted to the bookings made in the region of Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Interested customers can contact the nearest authorised showroom to know more about it.

Mechanically, the Bolero Neo comes powered with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. This mill is tuned to produce 100bhp and 260Nm of torque sending power to rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a multi-terrain technology for improved off-road handling that is restricted only to the top-spec N10 (O) variant.