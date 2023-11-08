CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 99,500 in November 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra Bolero Neo attracts discounts of up to Rs. 99,500 in November 2023
    • Discounts are limited to Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim
    • N10 and N10(O) variants attracts the maximum discount

    Ahead of the festive season in the country, Mahindra and Mahindra is offering heavy discounts across its portfolio, one of them being the Bolero Neo. Currently, the SUV is offered in four variants, namely N4, N8, N10, and N10(O), with prices starting from Rs. 9,64,300 (ex-showroom).

    The following are the variant-wise discounts on the Mahindra Bolero Neo:

    VariantCash discountAccessories discountExchange bonusCorporate discountTotal
    N4Rs. 15,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,500Rs. 59,500
    N8Rs. 20,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,500Rs. 64,500
    N10Rs. 55,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,500Rs. 99,500
    N10 (O)Rs. 55,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,500Rs. 99,500

    The offers mentioned above are valid till 30 November, 2023 and are restricted to the bookings made in the region of Kolkata, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Interested customers can contact the nearest authorised showroom to know more about it.

    Mechanically, the Bolero Neo comes powered with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. This mill is tuned to produce 100bhp and 260Nm of torque sending power to rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a multi-terrain technology for improved off-road handling that is restricted only to the top-spec N10 (O) variant.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 9.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Scorpio N pick up truck design patented in India

