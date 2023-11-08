Lamborghini Revuelto launch date for India revealed

- The Revuelto is the brand’s first hybrid V12 powertrain
Italian marquee Lamborghini unveiled the successor to the Aventador sports car, the Revuelto on 29 March this year. The first-ever hybrid V12 offering from the brand is all set to arrive at our shores on 6 December.
On the design front, the 2023 Lamborghini Revuelto features the iconic wedge-shaped silhouette with Y-shaped elements all around. There are new aggressive front and rear bumpers, 20 and 21-inch wheels at the front and rear respectively, and the famous scissor doors on both sides.
Step inside the Revuelto and you can see the similar Y-shaped theme carried over here as well. The centre console is dominated by an 8.4-inch vertically stacked floating touchscreen unit, while the driver display is a 12.3-inch unit. Also up for offer is a 9.1-inch horizontally positioned display for the passenger.
At the heart of the new Lamborghini Revuelto is a new 6.5-litre NA V12 engine paired with three electric motors and a 3.8kWh battery pack. The petrol engine develops 825bhp and 725Nm of torque, while the combined output of the model stands at 1,015bhp. Power is sent to all four wheels via a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The supercar can sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of more than 350kmph.