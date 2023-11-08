Lamborghini Revuelto launch date for India revealed

The Revuelto is the brand’s first hybrid V12 powertrain

Was unveiled in March this year

Italian marquee Lamborghini unveiled the successor to the Aventador sports car, the Revuelto on 29 March this year. The first-ever hybrid V12 offering from the brand is all set to arrive at our shores on 6 December.

On the design front, the 2023 Lamborghini Revuelto features the iconic wedge-shaped silhouette with Y-shaped elements all around. There are new aggressive front and rear bumpers, 20 and 21-inch wheels at the front and rear respectively, and the famous scissor doors on both sides.

Step inside the Revuelto and you can see the similar Y-shaped theme carried over here as well. The centre console is dominated by an 8.4-inch vertically stacked floating touchscreen unit, while the driver display is a 12.3-inch unit. Also up for offer is a 9.1-inch horizontally positioned display for the passenger.

At the heart of the new Lamborghini Revuelto is a new 6.5-litre NA V12 engine paired with three electric motors and a 3.8kWh battery pack. The petrol engine develops 825bhp and 725Nm of torque, while the combined output of the model stands at 1,015bhp. Power is sent to all four wheels via a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The supercar can sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.5 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of more than 350kmph.