    Lamborghini Aventador successor teased again; to debut on 29 March

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Aventador successor teased again; to debut on 29 March

    - The Aventador successor will get a V12 engine with a hybrid motor

    - Instrument cluster revealed in new teaser

    Lamborghini has released what could be the final teaser of the Aventador successor ahead of its unveiling that will take place on 29 March. The new teaser gives us a clear look at the model, codenamed LB744.

    Lamborghini Aventador Steering Wheel

    A close look at the instrument console of the Lamborghini LB744 sports car reveals that it will be bathed in carbon fibre to begin with, and accompanied by a generous dose of Alcantara and contrasting orange stitching on the steering wheel. The console itself will be a fully digital unit that can switch from multiple types of displays showcasing vital stats such as the rpm, tacho, hybrid motor range, ambient temperature, time, fuel gauge, temperature gauge, battery charge, regen, and music track.

    Lamborghini Aventador Left Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the steering wheel, the Aventador successor will feature two rotary dials that offer as many as seven drive modes, including City, Strada, Sport, Corsa, Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance.

    Lamborghini Aventador Engine Shot

    The first hybrid to arrive from Sant'agata Bolognese, the new Lamborghini LB744 will be powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors, developing a combined output of more than 1,000bhp. Transmission duties will be handled by an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    Lamborghini Aventador Image
    Lamborghini Aventador
