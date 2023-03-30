CarWale
    The new Lamborghini Revuelto: Top 3 Highlights

    Authors Image

    Abhishek Nigam

    The new Lamborghini Revuelto: Top 3 Highlights

    - Groundbreaking supercar offers plenty of firsts

    - First hybrid plug-in HPEV from Lamborghini

    Lamborghini’s top-tier hypercar is finally here and it’s called the Revuelto. Now this car is groundbreaking for Lamborghini in a lot of ways but in this article, we’ll tell you three things that really stand out in the awesome new Revuelto

    1. Monofusolage Chassis
    Lamborghini Aventador Left Front Three Quarter

    What really makes or breaks a supercar is the chassis. Not only does it have to be able to handle supersonic speeds but also provides the car with able dynamics. The monofuselage aims to offer a huge step up from the Aventador in terms of torsional stiffness, lightweight qualities, and driving dynamics. The Revuelto is also the first supercar to be fitted with a 100% carbon fiber front structure. Overall, the Revuelto monofuselage is ten per cent lighter than the Aventador chassis, and the front frame is twenty per cent lighter than its aluminium predecessor. The torsional stiffness has also been improved compared to the Aventador, guaranteeing best-in-class dynamic capabilities.

             2. Hybrid Power

    Lamborghini Aventador Engine Shot

    Lamborghini has been synonymous with V12 engines since the company was founded and the new Revuelto is no different. But this time Lamborghini has infused hybrid technology in its latest hypercar. The new L545 engine has a capacity of 6.5 litres and is the lightest and most powerful 12-cylinder engine ever made by Lamborghini. The engine is complemented by three electric motors, one of which is integrated into the new double-clutch eight-speed gearbox and powers all four wheels. Combined, the Revuelto makes a massive 1015 BHP. 

    This gives the Revuelto some astonishing performance figures. 0 to 100 kmph is dispatched in a scorching 2.5 seconds and 0 to 200 kmph in under seven seconds and has a top speed of over 350 kmph.

              3. Double Clutch means no compromise

    Lamborghini Aventador Left Rear Three Quarter

    A huge step up from the Aventador is the new gearbox. The new 8-speed gearbox is a double clutch unit and is positioned transversally behind the longitudinal V12 engine, to leave space in the tunnel for the lithium-ion battery that feeds the electric motors. The new DCT gearbox is much quicker and lighter compared to the seven-speed double-clutch unit that is used in the Huracan range. The gearbox also gets a special feature called ‘continuous downshifting’, which drops down multiple gears under braking simply by holding down the left paddle, giving the driver the feeling of total control. The new gearbox aims to provide everything needed for sporty driving such as quick gear shifts, while the inclusion of an eighth ratio helps increase fuel efficiency and better drivability while cruising.

    Lamborghini Aventador Image
    Lamborghini Aventador
