Women account for 50 per cent of the population and cannot be left behind

During her school days, Dr Prabhjot Kaur – Co-Founder & CEO, Esmito Solutions – loved repairing TVs, radios and telephones. It was only natural that engineering followed as a choice of career.

However, Prabhjot had other things in mind and was determined to become a scientist. Her grit, determination and perseverance drove her to accomplish this objective. She showed her mettle by inventing cost-effective and long-lasting solar power solutions for people, especially women, who had not seen a tube light or fan in their lifetime. Prabhjot played a key role in installing solar systems in about 60,000 homes that were off-grid in places such as Ladakh, Kargil, Manipur, Mizoram and flooded areas near Assam.

Alongside, she developed a system that remotely monitors health of solar power generators in households. Her initiative helped many girls get formal education. With affordability and technology being challenges for electric two- and three-wheelers, Prabhjot decided to start her own venture, Esmito (meaning digitally managing whole EV infra). The idea was to provide advanced battery swap solutions, battery management systems and customised infra management platforms combined with sophisticated analytics.

A strong proponent of diversity, equity and inclusion, Prabhjot says women, who account for 50% of the population, cannot be left behind.