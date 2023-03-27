CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition introduced in India; prices start at Rs. 12.39 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition introduced in India; prices start at Rs. 12.39 lakh

    - Available in only one variant and powertrain option 

    - No automatic transmission on offer 

    Skoda India has introduced the Onyx Edition of the Kushaq in India at a starting price of Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it Rs. 80,000 more expensive than the base variant and is positioned between the Active and mid-spec Ambition Classic trim. 

    Skoda Kushaq Front Seat Headrest

    The exterior highlights include a stylish grey livery on the doors, Onyx badging on the B-pillar, chrome accents on the front grille, and new plastic covers on the 16-inch steel wheels. Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone black and grey interior theme with Onyx badging on the headrest and scuff plates. Apart from this, it gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, automatic climate control, an air purifier, LED projector headlamps, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a six-speaker audio system.

    Skoda Kushaq Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition is available in only one powertrain. It is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that makes 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. As of now, the Onyx edition is not offered with an automatic gearbox. 

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
