CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Hilux driven — Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    584 Views
    Toyota Hilux driven — Now in Pictures

    The Toyota Hilux is a 4x4 pickup that can take all in its stride. Be it the city roads, highways, jungle trails, mountain paths, river beds, or any other treacherous route that you can think of. Recently, Toyota India invited us to drive it in such conditions to Rajaji National Park in the picturesque town of Rishikesh. Here are some images showing the off-roading capability of the vehicle.

    Front View

    Sharing its underpinnings with the Fortuner, the Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    This 200bhp pick-up truck is offered with a six-speed manual producing 420Nm of torque. On the other hand, the six-speed automatic transmission produces 500Nm of torque.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    To make it capable off-road, it comes with a four-wheel-drive system with an electronic differential lock, a limited-slip differential, and Active Traction Control.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Apart from a huge load-bearing capacity, it has a water-wading capacity of 700mm and boasts an approach angle of 29 degrees and a departure angle of 26 degrees.

    Toyota Hilux Rear View

    Aimed at a completely different target audience than the Fortuner, the Hilux is priced at Rs. 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant, while the High variants retail north of Rs. 37 lakh.

    Toyota Hilux Left Front Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Toyota Hilux Image
    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 30.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition introduced in India; prices start at Rs. 12.39 lakh
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Black Edition arrives at dealerships

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Hilux Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2461 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2336 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • TRUCKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 19.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Truck Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Hilux Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 37.12 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 37.94 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 36.30 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 37.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 37.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 34.28 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 37.04 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 35.50 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 34.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2461 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2336 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Hilux driven — Now in Pictures