Toyota Hilux driven — Now in Pictures

The Toyota Hilux is a 4x4 pickup that can take all in its stride. Be it the city roads, highways, jungle trails, mountain paths, river beds, or any other treacherous route that you can think of. Recently, Toyota India invited us to drive it in such conditions to Rajaji National Park in the picturesque town of Rishikesh. Here are some images showing the off-roading capability of the vehicle.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Fortuner, the Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

This 200bhp pick-up truck is offered with a six-speed manual producing 420Nm of torque. On the other hand, the six-speed automatic transmission produces 500Nm of torque.

To make it capable off-road, it comes with a four-wheel-drive system with an electronic differential lock, a limited-slip differential, and Active Traction Control.

Apart from a huge load-bearing capacity, it has a water-wading capacity of 700mm and boasts an approach angle of 29 degrees and a departure angle of 26 degrees.

Aimed at a completely different target audience than the Fortuner, the Hilux is priced at Rs. 30.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard variant, while the High variants retail north of Rs. 37 lakh.

Pictures by Kapil Angane