    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Black Edition arrives at dealerships

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Black Edition arrives at dealerships

    - Only available in Zeta and Alpha trim

    - Gets ESP and hill hold assist as standard across all trims 

    Maruti Suzuki recently celebrated its 40th anniversary by launching the Black Editions of its Arena and Nexa range of cars. With this update, the models get a new exterior hue called Pearl Midnight Black. Now, these Black Edition models have started to arrive at dealerships pan India. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Front View

    The Black Edition of the Ignis too has been spotted at the dealership. It could be seen with a Pearl Midnight Black and piano black alloy wheels. Apart from this, at the front, it gets a chrome garnish that surrounds the grille and headlamps. The Black Edition of the Ignis can only be had in two variants - Zeta and the top-spec Alpha trim. 

    Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that complies with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and churns out 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Left Rear Three Quarter

    The manufacturer has also launched the updated 2023 Ignis in India at a starting price of Rs. 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and it now comes equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and hill hold assist as standard across all variants. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
