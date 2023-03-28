CarWale
    Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get dual-tone colours in Ambition trims

    Haji Chakralwale

    Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get dual-tone colours in Ambition trims

    - Previously dual-tone colours were reserved for the top-spec Style variants

    - The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is introduced in the Ambition trims

    Skoda India recently launched the BS6 Phase 2 updated 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine in Ambition trims of both the Kushaq and Slavia. With this, the brand has also updated the colour options of the models. Now the dual-tone colour options, which were only available with the top-spec Style variants of the vehicles, are offered with the Ambition trims as well.

    Skoda Kushaq colour options:

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Notably, the Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 variant is now offered in two dual-tone colour options — Honey Orange with Carbon Steel roof and Brilliant Silver with Carbon Steel roof. That said, the SUV continues to get five dual-tone colours, including Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel, and Brilliant Silver. 

    Skoda Slavia colour options:

    Right Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the mid-size sedan, Slavia is available in five monotones, including Crystal Blue, Tornado Red, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Candy White. And with the latest update, the two dual-tone colours including Crystal Blue with Carbon Steel Roof, and Brilliant Silver with Carbon Steel Roof are offered with the Ambition 1.5 AT variant of the sedan.

