    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition spotted; to be launched soon

    Jay Shah

    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition spotted; to be launched soon

    - Prices expected to be announced this week

    - Will be available with 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual gearbox

    Skoda India is ready to launch yet another special edition of the Kushaq SUV. While the automaker launched the Monte Carlo Edition in May last year, the new one will be called the ‘Onyx Edition’. Slated to be launched this week, here’s what the Kushaq Onyx Edition will be offered with. 

    Kushaq Onyx Edition features 

    The Onyx Edition will fill the Rs. 1.40 lakh space between the Active and Ambition Classic variants and will come equipped with automatic climate control, LED projector headlamps, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    On the outside, the Kushaq Onyx will get a rear wiper with defogger, steel wheels with covers, and body graphics on front and rear doors. An 'Onyx' badge on the B-pillar along with faux skid plates will further be part of the special edition.

    Kushaq Onyx Edition engine details

    The Kushaq Onyx Edition will be available in only one engine and drivetrain combination. It will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The Onyx Edition will not be offered with an automatic gearbox. 

    Kushaq Onyx Edition prices

    The Onyx Edition of the Kushaq mid-size SUV will be slotted between the Active and Ambition Classic variants and is expected to be priced approximately Rs. 80,000 more than the base Active trim. 

    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
