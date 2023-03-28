CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq gets new variants; prices hiked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Kushaq gets new variants; prices hiked

    - Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine now available in Ambition variant

    - Prices increased by up to Rs 15,000

    Skoda Auto India has made significant changes to the Kushaq and Slavia line-up. Both the models have received a BS6 Phase 2 and RDE-compliant engine, new variants, and dual-tone colours for lower variants. The prices of these models have also been increased with immediate effect.

    2023 Skoda Kushaq new variants

    The Skoda Kushaq now gets the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine in the Ambition variant. This engine was previously offered only in the top-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants. The 1.5-litre petrol mill produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

    MY23 Kushaq engine and specifications

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2023 Skoda Kushaq is also available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine generating an output of 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, mated with six-speed manual and automatic units. Both the aforementioned engines have been updated to comply with the new emission norms that will come into effect from 1 April 2023.

    Skoda Kushaq colour options

    The Skoda Kushaq 1.5 Ambition will also be offered with dual-tone paintjobs, an option that was earlier available only in the top-spec variant. The colour options in question include Honey Orange with a black roof and Carbon Steel with a silver roof.

    New Skoda Kushaq prices in India                    

    The Kushaq 1.5 Ambition is priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 16.79 lakh for the MT and AT variants, respectively. Similarly, the AT dual-tone variant of the SUV commands a price tag of Rs. 16.84 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). On the other hand, prices of the Ambition 1.0 MT and Ambition 1.0 AT variants have been increased by Rs. 15,000, while the Style 1.0 MT, Style 1.0 MT (non-sunroof), Monte Carlo 1.0 MT, Monte Carlo 1.0 AT, and Style 1.0 AT (with six airbags) variants have become dearer by Rs. 10,000.

    Skoda Kushaq [2021-2023] Image
    Skoda Kushaq [2021-2023]
    Skoda Kushaq [2021-2023] Gallery

