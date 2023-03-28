Citroen Creta rival confirmed for India; to be unveiled on 27 April

- The new Citroen mid-size SUV has been previously spotted testing in India

- Could be launched in the country around the festive season

Citroen India has confirmed that it is working on a new mid-size SUV for the local market. The all-new SUV, which is engineered and designed entirely in India, will make its global debut in the country on 27 April.

While the unveiling of the Citroen mid-size SUV will take place late next month, the model is expected to be launched around the festive season this year. Rivals to the model will include the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This could be the second launch from the brand in India this year after the eC3 EV, which was launched in February.

The Citroen mid-size SUV has already been spotted testing in India as well as on foreign soil. In terms of exterior design, the model is expected to get a split headlamp setup, the signature two-slat chrome grille, a wide air dam, faux skid plates, alloy wheels, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, a shark-fin antenna, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and wraparound LED tail lights.

Inside, the new mid-size SUV from Citroen is likely to feature dual-tone upholstery, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, squared AC vents on the centre console, tweeters on the A-pillar, and rotary dials for the AC controls.

Powering the India-spec version of Citroen’s fourth product in the Indian market could be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as seen on the C3. The SUV will be underpinned by the company’s CMP platform.