MG Astor to get BS6 Phase 2 update soon in India

- MG Comet likely to arrive in India in April

- Astor has a waiting period of up to four weeks

The new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms will come into effect from the start of next month. Most brands are in the process to make this transition from BS6 to BS6 Phase 2. MG Motor is also working in the direction of making its lineup compliant with these new emission norms.

As per the document that was leaked online, MG Astor will soon receive the upgraded powertrain to meet the BS6 Phase 2 norms. Notably, the mid-size SUV will be available in nine variants and two powertrain options.

Under the hood, the updated Astor will come equipped with BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.3-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. As for the transmission, it will retain the same options including a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed torque converter, and a CVT unit.

Currently, the MG Astor commands a waiting period of up to four weeks from the day of booking. This is for the Style variant, whereas all other variants have a waiting period of around two weeks.

In our recent article, we revealed the expected launch timeline of MG’s compact electric vehicle, the Comet EV in India. The urban electric commuter is said to debut next month.