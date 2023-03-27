CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Kushaq Onyx Edition will be available only with a 1.0-litre petrol engine

    - To get cosmetic and feature updates

    Skoda Auto India is all set to announce the prices of the Kushaq Onyx Edition in the country tomorrow. The new special edition version has already been spotted at a dealership, revealing the changes over the regular Kushaq.

    On the outside, the new Kushaq Onyx Edition gets graphics on all four doors, Onyx badging on the B-pillars, 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, front fog lights with cornering function, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a rear wiper and washer.

    Compared to the vanilla Kushaq, the Onyx Edition will get enhancements in the form of Onyx-specific front scuff plates, new perforated leatherette seats with fabric inserts, and a touch panel for the automatic climate control system.

    Under the hood, the 2023 Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition will be powered by a 1.0-litre, TSI petrol engine that generates an output of 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox will be the sole transmission on offer. The Onyx Edition is expected to be slotted between the Active and Ambition Classic variants at launch.

    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
