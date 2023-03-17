Lamborghini LB744 teases carbon fibre monocoque chassis

- V12 plug-in hybrid supercar

- 25 per cent stiffer and 10 per cent lighter than the Aventador

Lamborghini has finally given us the official details of their next flagship. The replacement for the Aventador is now codenamed LB744, and the Italian marque has shown us the first glimpse under its skin — much ahead of the global premiere.

The LB744 monocoque is dubbed the ‘monofuselage’ by Lamborghini, inspired by aeronautics. This monocoque underpinning is 10 per cent lighter compared to its predecessor, while its torsional stiffness has increased by 25 per cent. The entire front section of the supercar chassis is made from carbon fibre alone. This is because the lighter carbon fibre is not only safer but can also absorb double the energy, claims Lamborghini.

Apart from carbon fibre, alloys of aluminium are employed at the rear with hollow casting to incorporate the powertrain and suspension. These are integrated into a singular element to reduce weight, increase rigidity, and lessen the required welding lines. Added to the powertrain would be a 3.8kWh battery pack which will be paired for the first time to the 6.5-litre V12; it is 17kg lighter than before. With three electric motors combined, the total system output is likely to be north of 1000bhp with equally mammoth torque figures.

Transferring all the power to the wheels will be a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This gearbox will sit alongside the third motor on the rear axle. Being the first for Lamborghini, this yet-to-be-named plug-in hybrid supercar with a Raging Bull emblem will have a front-wheel drive setup in EV mode. It will reduce the emissions by 30 per cent compared to the Aventador.