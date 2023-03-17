CarWale
    AD

    Lamborghini LB744 teases carbon fibre monocoque chassis

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    277 Views
    Lamborghini LB744 teases carbon fibre monocoque chassis

    - V12 plug-in hybrid supercar 

    - 25 per cent stiffer and 10 per cent lighter than the Aventador 

    Lamborghini has finally given us the official details of their next flagship. The replacement for the Aventador is now codenamed LB744, and the Italian marque has shown us the first glimpse under its skin — much ahead of the global premiere.  

    The LB744 monocoque is dubbed the ‘monofuselage’ by Lamborghini, inspired by aeronautics. This monocoque underpinning is 10 per cent lighter compared to its predecessor, while its torsional stiffness has increased by 25 per cent. The entire front section of the supercar chassis is made from carbon fibre alone. This is because the lighter carbon fibre is not only safer but can also absorb double the energy, claims Lamborghini.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Apart from carbon fibre, alloys of aluminium are employed at the rear with hollow casting to incorporate the powertrain and suspension. These are integrated into a singular element to reduce weight, increase rigidity, and lessen the required welding lines. Added to the powertrain would be a 3.8kWh battery pack which will be paired for the first time to the 6.5-litre V12;  it is 17kg lighter than before. With three electric motors combined, the total system output is likely to be north of 1000bhp with equally mammoth torque figures.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Transferring all the power to the wheels will be a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This gearbox will sit alongside the third motor on the rear axle. Being the first for Lamborghini, this yet-to-be-named plug-in hybrid supercar with a Raging Bull emblem will have a front-wheel drive setup in EV mode. It will reduce the emissions by 30 per cent compared to the Aventador.

    Lamborghini Aventador Image
    Lamborghini Aventador
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Hyundai Verna reaches dealerships ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Aventador Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122325 Views
    816 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 98.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    ₹ 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8

    BMW M8

    ₹ 2.23 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 720S

    McLaren 720S

    ₹ 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718

    Porsche 718

    ₹ 1.32 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    ₹ 2.84 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ N/A
    Price is not available
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122325 Views
    816 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini LB744 teases carbon fibre monocoque chassis