Maruti Fronx spotted alongside Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to be launched in India next month. Ahead of its price announcement, the model has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. A new video shared on the web showcases the Baleno-based model alongside the Grand Vitara.

As seen in the images here, the new Maruti Fronx is showcased at a dealer showroom and parked next to a Grand Vitara. Both the units in question are finished in the same shade of Nexa Blue, which is also known as Celestial Blue.

In terms of dimensions, the Grand Vitara is marginally larger than the Fronx in length, width, height, and wheelbase by 350mm, 30mm, 95mm, and 80mm, respectively. The Fronx has a smaller fuel tank too, measuring 37 litres, whereas the Grand Vitara has a fuel tank capacity of 45 litres.

While the Maruti Fronx is smaller than the Grand Vitara, it will also carry a lower price tag than the latter. It is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 10-14 lakh, whereas the Grand Vitara has an asking price of Rs 10.45-19.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

