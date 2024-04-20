CarWale
    New-gen Maruti Dzire to pack more features over the new Swift

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Swift facelift to debut next month
    • New Dzire to launch later in the year

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire will soon receive a much-needed generational update this year. Similar to the upcoming Swift, the compact sedan will get a fourth-generation revamp with new exterior styling and an upgraded cabin. Now, with this new version, the Dzire will not just be limited to offering a larger boot space than the Swift but will offer more features and carry a distinguishable visual identity.

    The new Maruti Dzire will pack in more features and tech compared to the new Swift. As we saw in the most recent spy pictures, the Honda Amaze rival will be equipped with a 360-degree surround camera and an electrically adjustable single-pane sunroof. Both features will likely be marketed as first-in-segment considering its competition lacks them as of now.

    Further, the sedan will get different styling cues again confirmed by the spy pictures. The front fascia will sport a different grille, redesigned bumper, repositioned fog lamps, and sleeker headlamps. Also, we expect the Dzire facelift to get redesigned alloy wheels compared to its hatchback counterpart.

    Mechanically, the Dzire is expected to receive a new Z-series 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. This motor will be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also on offer could be a factory-fitted CNG kit option in select variants. The updated Dzire will likely be launched in the second half of this year after the reveal of the new-gen Swift hatchback.

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
