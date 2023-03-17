CarWale
    New Hyundai Verna reaches dealerships ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Hyundai Verna prices in India to be revealed on 21 March

    - Hyundai Verna prices in India to be revealed on 21 March

    - The model will get an all-new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Hyundai India is all set to launch the new Verna in the country next week. Ahead of its price announcement which is scheduled to take place on 21 March, the model has commenced arriving at local dealerships across the country.

    Hyundai New Verna Front View

    As seen in the images here, the 2023 Hyundai Verna is finished in a shade of Atlas White. On the outside, the sedan gets a split headlamp design, an LED light bar above the front bumper, a new wide grille with a number plate recess, chrome door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Elsewhere, it will come equipped with wraparound LED tail lights, an LED light bar and Verna lettering on the boot lid, and a shark-fin antenna. Customers will be able to choose from nine colours and four variants.

    Hyundai New Verna Dashboard

    The first clear look at the interiors of the new Verna reveals a dual-tone black and beige interior theme, a single-piece screen dominating the dashboard that houses the touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster, a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a brushed aluminium insert running the length of the dashboard, a floating console that houses the AC controls, and wireless charging.

    Hyundai New Verna Dashboard

    Powering the 2023 Verna will be a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a new 1.5-litre T-GDi engine. The former, which generates 113bhp and 144Nm of torque, is paired with a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit. The turbo-petrol motor, on the other hand, which develops 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, will send power to the wheels via a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Once launched, the new Verna will rival the Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and Volkswagen Virtus.

    Hyundai New Verna Image
    Hyundai New Verna
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
