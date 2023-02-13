CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Verna to be offered in nine colours and four variants

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2023 Hyundai Verna to be offered in nine colours and four variants

    - New Hyundai Verna will not be offered with a diesel engine

    - The model will get a new 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol motor

    Hyundai India has commenced bookings of the new-gen Verna ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Bookings of the sedan have commenced earlier today for Rs 25,000.

    The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in four variants including EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Customers will be able to choose from seven mono-tone colours and two dual-tone colours, which include three new mono-tone paintjobs, namely, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown. The seven mono-tone colours include Tellurian Brown, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Titan Grey, and Typhoon Silver, while the two dual-tone colours include Atlas White with Abyss Black and Fiery Red with Abyss Black.

    Under the hood, the upcoming generation of the Verna will be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit will be standard while an IVT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit will be available as options. The diesel motor has been discontinued from the Verna line-up, while the petrol engines will comply with the RDE norms at launch.

