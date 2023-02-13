Mahindra Scorpio-N waiting period stretches up to 65 weeks

- Z4 variant has the longest waiting period

- Z8 L automatic variants have the lowest waiting time

Mahindra Scorpio-N is a huge success for the Indian automaker and it was the best seller for the brand in January 2023. The model was launched in India in June 2022. It is offered with two engine options and five variants, including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L. Listed below are the variant-wise waiting periods for the Scorpio-N across the country.

Starting with the base variant, the Z2, has a waiting period of 52 to 54 weeks. Then, the most value-for-money variant, the Z4, has a waiting period of 60 to 65 weeks. The Z6 and Z8 variants, meanwhile, will take approximately 55 to 60 weeks to be delivered. The top-of-the-line Z8 L variant has a waiting time of 56-58 weeks. Do note that out of the lot, the Z8 L automatic version has the least wait time of 24-26 weeks.

Under the hood, the SUV is equipped with two powertrains choices which include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 198bhp and 380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre oil burner producing 173bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both engines come mated with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is Mahindra’s 4Xplor system.

Although the SUV draws good sales numbers, the waiting period for the vehicle remains a concern for buyers who are eager to get their hands on the Scorpio-N.