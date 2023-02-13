CarWale

    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 bookings re-open in India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    270 Views
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 bookings re-open in India

    - The model was launched in June 2021

    - The top-end segment contributed 69 per cent of Y-o-Y growth in CY2022

    Mercedes-Benz India has reopened the bookings of its flagship vehicle, the Maybach GLS 600. It was launched in the country in June 2021 with a limited number of units coming to the shores of India for that year. The model was imported via the CBU route with 50 units allocated for the Indian market. The luxury SUV remained sold out for 2022.

    Now, with the new units' allocation and reopening of the bookings for 2023, the carmaker has also reduced the waiting period for the Maybach GLS 600 to eight to ten months. Furthermore, for the first week, bookings are only accessible to existing Mercedes-Benz customers.

    Moreover, the brand is expecting strong double-digit growth for the top-end segment in 2023. As for the previous year, this segment witnessed a 69 per cent Y-o-Y growth and was the highest-growing segment for Mercedes-Benz in CY2022.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking at the event, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Top-end vehicle is core to Mercedes-Benz’s strategy of driving desire and the segment remains a key focus area with a double-digit growth forecast. Our top-end vehicles have received an overwhelming response and securing this limited additional production for India, firmly underlines the strategic significance of the Indian market for Mercedes-Benz. With this priority allocation and having a customer-first approach, we reopen the bookings for the top-end models exclusively for our existing customers, waiting for these vehicles since months. We will continue new model introductions in this segment from Mercedes-Benz’s global portfolio, reaffirming the strong potential of the segment buoyed by growing aspirations and desire of the customers for owning such top-end vehicles.”

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    ₹ 2.92 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
