New Maruti Brezza CNG mileage in India revealed

- The Brezza S-CNG prices in India start at Rs 9.14 lakh

- Is offered in three variants

Earlier today, Maruti Suzukiintroduced the CNG variant of the Brezza sub-four metre SUV, with prices in India starting at Rs 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza is the 14th product from the brand to get the CNG option.

Maruti Brezza CNG engine and specifications

The Brezza S-CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that develops an output of 102bhp and 138Nm of torque. In CNG mode, this output is reduced to 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is the sole transmission on offer.

Brezza S-CNG mileage, colours, and variants

The CNG-powered Brezza is claimed to return a mileage of 25.51km/kg. The model is available in three variants, including LXi, VXi, and ZXi. Customers can choose from six mono tone and three dual-tone paintjobs such as Sizzling Red, Brave Khakhi, Exuberant Blue, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khakhi with Arctic White roof, and Splendid Silver with Midnight Black roof.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG features and rivals

The Brezza CNG comes equipped with features such as an electric sunroof, engine start-stop button, cruise control, a SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There are no direct rivals to the CNG version of the Brezza. That said, its petrol versions compete with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, and Nissan Magnite.