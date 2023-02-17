CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India on 21 March

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2023 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India on 21 March

    - Bookings commence against a token amount of Rs 25,000

    - Get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 

    A few days ago, Hyundai released a set of teasers of the 2023 Verna. But now, the manufacturer has confirmed the launch of the sedan. The new Hyundai Verna will be launched on 21 March in India. The bookings have commenced and interested customers can book the sedan against a token amount of Rs 25,000 from the Hyundai Dealership or on the official website. 

    The new Verna will be offered in four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Buyers can choose between seven monotones and two dual-tone exterior hues. An exclusive Tellurian Brown hue is also introduced for the sedan.

    Upfront, it gets a Tucson-like front grille, a full-length horizontal LED taillight bar running across the bonnet, and a sporty silhouette. It now rides on a new set of machined alloy wheels. At the posterior, it gets a long connected LED tail bar and a freshly designed rear bumper. 

    Powering the Hyundai Verna will be a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre MPi gasoline engine. All the engines come mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It can also be had in a CVT and a seven-speed DCT. 

    Upon its launch, it will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City

    Hyundai New Verna Image
    Hyundai New Verna
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
