    Mahindra XUV300 and XUV400 open bookings stand at 23,000 units

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV300 and XUV400 open bookings stand at 23,000 units

    - XUV400 amassed 15,000 bookings in less than two weeks

    - The carmaker has an order book of 2.26 lakh units across the model range

    The Mahindra XUV400, which was launched in the country earlier this year, is already receiving a good response, evident from the pending orders that the company has for the model. The carmaker recently revealed the current open booking numbers for its entire range of cars.

    The XUV400 electric SUV, along with the XUV300 sub-four metre SUV, together have an open order book of 23,000 units as of January 2023. These units are a part of the 2.26 lakh bookings that the brand has as of last month.

    The Mahindra XUV400 EV received a total of 15,000 bookings in less than two weeks of its price announcement. The model is offered in two variants, namely EC and EL. Deliveries of these variants are set to commence in March and the upcoming festive season this year.

