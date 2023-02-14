Over 2.66 lakh open bookings for Mahindra cars as of January 2023

- More than 1.19 lakh units of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic to be delivered

- Deliveries of Thar RWD commence

In a recent regulatory filing, Mahindra and Mahindra has released that the carmaker has over 2.66 lakh open bookings as of January 2023. Out of the total bookings, the Mahindra XUV700 has over 77,000 bookings, while over 37,000 units of the Thar are yet to be delivered. The Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra XUV300 (including the new XUV400) have 9,000 and 23,000 open bookings, respectively. Presently, the XUV700 has a waiting period of almost one year.

The Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic have the highest backlog with 1.19 lakh orders. The duo receives an average of 16,500 bookings every month with a waiting period stretching over one year and six months, respectively.

In other news, Mahindra recently showcased the XUV400 Formula E Edition at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show. The electric SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh and has garnered over 15,000 bookings in three weeks.