    Maruti Ciaz gets new features and dual-tone colours; prices start at Rs 11.14 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Ciaz gets new features and dual-tone colours; prices start at Rs 11.14 lakh

    - The Maruti Ciaz gets three dual-tone colours across manual and automatic versions

    - ESP and hill hold control now available as standard

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the dual-tone variants of the Ciaz sedan in the country, with prices starting at Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the new colours options, the model also gets additional safety features as standard across the range.

    Customers of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can now choose from three dual-tone options in addition to the seven mono tone paintjobs that were already on offer. The former includes - Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with a black roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Gray with a black roof, and Dignity Brown with a black roof. Features such as hill hold assist and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) are now available across the variant line-up.

    The Maruti Ciaz is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. The MT and AT versions are claimed to return a mileage of 20.65kmpl and 20.04kmpl, respectively.

    Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Ciaz, featuring three new dual-tone colour options and additional safety features. The Ciaz has been a beloved choice among our customers and has attained remarkable success, completing eight years in the market. With its new avatar, we aim to further strengthen our position in the premium mid-size sedan segment.'

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz dual-tone versions (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Ciaz dual-tone MT: Rs 11.14 lakh

    Ciaz dual-tone AT: Rs 12.34 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    ₹ 8.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
