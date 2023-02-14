CarWale

    Hyundai i20 with BS6 2 engines to be launched soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    721 Views
    - 1.5-litre diesel likely to be discontinued 

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    After the introduction of the BS6 2 and RDE compliant Venue, Creta, and Alcazar, Hyundai India will soon launch the updated i20 in the coming weeks. Like its stablemates, the i20 hatchback will get BS6 Stage 2 and RDE-ready engines. 

    Engine Shot

    As per our sources, the Hyundai i20 will get a choice of two engine options – updated 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both mills will could get an idle start/stop technology as standard with unaltered power outputs of 82bhp and 118bhp, respectively. While the former will be mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit, the latter will be offered only with a DCT gearbox. However, the 1.5-litre diesel which is offered with the current i20 could be discontinued. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The same update is also expected to be made to the sportier version of the hatchback, the i20 N Line. With the BS6 2.0 transition, we also expect the prices of the i20 to be increased by Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, depending upon the variant. Additionally, the automaker could also make changes to the feature list of the i20 by introducing a handful of safety features as standard across all the variants. 

    With this update, the Hyundai i20 will be the second hatchback after the Tata Altroz to be offered with the updated RDE-complaint powertrains. 

