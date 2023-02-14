Maruti Suzuki Ciaz dual-tone launched – All you need to know

- Based on the Alpha variant in both manual and automatic transmission options

- Gets new safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard

In an effort to regenerate interest among car buyers, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Ciaz dual-tone option in the top-spec Alpha variant in both manual and automatic transmission options. The dual-tone colour options include Pearl Metallic Opulent Red with a black roof, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Grey with a black roof, and Dignity Brown with a black roof.

The latest update will strengthen its competition against the upcoming 2023 Hyundai Verna. Read below to learn more about the new dual-tone Maruti Ciaz.

New features

Apart from the new dual-tone colour option, the sedan now also offers Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard along with the existing safety features such as dual airbags, ISOFIX, and rear parking sensors. Overall, the company claims that the Ciaz offers over 20 safety features.

Engine

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine that generates 77kW at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission options. The manual transmission version has a fuel efficiency figure of 20.65kmpl, while the automatic version has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 20.04kmpl.

The ex-showroom prices for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz dual-tone variant are as follows –

Alpha dual-tone (MT) – Rs 11,14,500

Alpha dual-tone (AT) – Rs 12,34,500