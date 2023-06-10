CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in June 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in June 2023

    - Ciaz ranges between Rs. 9.30 lakh – 12.45 lakh

    - Offers are valid till 30 June, 2023

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available to book with a huge discount of up to Rs. 33,000 in June 2023. The brand’s only sedan on sale is offered in four variants namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. And the benefits on the model are in the form of cash discounts, scrap bonuses, and corporate offers.

    Price range, discounts and offers on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ranges between Rs. 9.30 lakh – Rs. 12.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). As for the offers, customers can avail of cash discounts of up to Rs. 25,000, corporate benefits of up to Rs. 3,000, and scrap bonuses of up to Rs. 5,000. The offers mentioned are applicable till 30 June, 2023, and may vary depending on the variant, dealership, location, and other factors.

    Benefits on Maruti Suzuki CiazAmount
    Cash discountsRs. 25,000
    Corporate bonusesRs. 3,000
    Scrap bonusesRs. 5,000

    Ciaz engine, specifications and power figures of Ciaz 

    The Maruti Ciaz sources power from the sole 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. Notably, the engine is now BS6 phase 2 and RDE norms compliant.

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
