Maruti Suzuki Ciaz waiting period reduces to 4 weeks

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is among the two sedans currently on sale in the Maruti lineup. The model is offered in four variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. It can be had at a starting price of Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Waiting period for Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in July 2023

As for the waiting period for the Maruti Ciaz, even though it sells in fewer numbers, customers looking to book the sedan will have to wait up to four weeks to get the delivery. This duration may vary depending on the variant, colour, dealership, region, and stock availability. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti-authorised Nexa dealership to get more information.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz features list

Although the Ciaz has not received many updates over the years. In terms of features, it comes loaded with automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, rear parking camera and sensors, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Also on offer are features such as six speakers, steering-mounted controls, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a rear defogger, and an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat.

Powertrain and specifications of Ciaz

Under the hood, the Maruti Ciaz is equipped with a BS6 2.0-updated 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. The motor is capable of producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz discounts in July 2023

To boost sales of the Ciaz, the automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in July.The benefits are available in the form of exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and scrap bonuses.