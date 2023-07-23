India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG breaks cover

Revealed in the 43 4Matic and 63 S E-Performance AMG guises

Rear-axle steering comes as standard

Mercedes-AMG has created a new monster. This time, it’s the high-performance iteration of the GLC. Showcased in the 43 4Matic and the ballistic 63 S E-Performance guises, the GLC AMG comes as the Three-Pointed Star’s first performance hybrid SUV, with many new hardware, including rear-axle steering as standard.

Powertrain of the GLC AMG:

Under the hood of the 43 4Matic, there’s a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, 48-volt, mild-hybrid, turbocharged petrol engine producing 420bhp. It includes an additional boost of 10kW (around 14bhp) from a belt-driven starter generator. All of the power is sent to 4Matic through AMG Speedshift nine-speed transmission.

The more powerful 63 S E Performance, despite the 63 in its name, doesn’t get a V8 now. It’s powered by an AMG-developed, 2.0-litre, turbo engine paired to a 150kW electric motor on the rear axle. The strong hybrid still isn’t shy when it comes to combined system output as it puts out 680bhp and 1020Nm, more than what you usually get from a V8. The 100kmph from a standstill takes just 3.5 seconds and the top speed is electronically clocked at 275kmph.

Apart from the standard rear-axle steering, the AMG-specific 4Matic permanent all-wheel drive gets rear-biased torque distribution. Both versions get AMG suspension with an adaptive damping system as well.

Mercedes-AMG GLC style upgrades:

This being a full-fledged AMG version, the changes to the exterior include an AMG-specific grille, larger and sportier air intakes, and chrome-plated trim elements. Functional intakes are joined by a large diffuser at the back with two twin tailpipes on the 43, and trapezoidal tips for the 63 S. The sporty pair also sits on some funky-looking alloy wheels.

On the inside, the AMG seats are wrapped in Artico with optional leather and Nappa upholstery. Of course, there are many AMG badges all around the cabin along with aluminium-finished inserts. You also get two round AMG steering wheel buttons operating the AMG Dynamic Select drive modes. The MBUX system has been adjusted for AMG-specific displays and functions as well.

Mercedes-AMG GLC India bound?

Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the India-spec 2023 GLC in the country in the coming weeks. This AMG version is yet to hit the showrooms in the international markets. But we do expect the GLC AMG to arrive in India promptly after it goes on sale around the globe.