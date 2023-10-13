Mercedes-Benz GLC, GLA, and GLS hit by supply constraints; deliveries delayed

Delay due to supply chain disruptions

Mercedes to introduce two model updates next month

Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz showcased the Maybach Vision 6 concept at an event in Mumbai. During the same occasion, the company also shared additional details, including the sales numbers of the brand for the last nine months, new product launch details, and supply chain-related problems.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed that it continues to face supply chain issues to date. This problem has impacted models such as the GLA, GLS, and the GLC SUVs, resulting in a delay in deliveries for the said model.

During the same event, the German luxury automobile brand said that it is offering a benefit of Rs. 5 lakh on the sale of its EVs in India. The carmaker is scheduled to launch two new products in the first half of November 2023, details of which will be live on our website soon.