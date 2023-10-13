Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Can be had in four variants

Also offered with an AMT gearbox

Nissan India has recently introduced the Kuro Edition in its Magnite line-up. This special edition sports an all-black treatment, both on the interior and exterior, over the standard and is offered in four variants. Now, we have got our hands on the on-road prices of the Magnite Kuro Edition.

The following are the variant-wise Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition on-road prices in the top 10 cities in India:

Cities 1.0-litre NA petrol MT 1.0-litre NA petrol AMT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT Mumbai Rs. 9.68 lakh Rs. 10.14 lakh Rs. 11.26 lakh Rs. 12.40 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 9.92 lakh Rs. 10.39 lakh Rs. 11.54 lakh Rs. 12.91 lakh Delhi Rs. 9.37 lakh Rs. 9.81 lakh Rs. 10.89 lakh Rs. 12.21 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 9.91 lakh Rs. 10.38 lakh Rs. 11.53 lakh Rs. 12.90 lakh Pune Rs. 9.68 lakh Rs. 10.14 lakh Rs. 11.26 lakh Rs. 12.40 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 9.13 lakh Rs. 9.57 lakh Rs. 10.63 lakh Rs. 11.61 lakh Lucknow Rs. 9.40 lakh Rs. 9.85 lakh Rs. 10.94 lakh Rs. 12.16 lakh Indore Rs. 9.40 lakh Rs. 9.85 lakh Rs. 10.94 lakh Rs. 12.16 lakh Chennai Rs. 9.59 lakh Rs. 10.05 lakh Rs. 11.16 lakh Rs. 12.70 lakh Kolkata Rs. 9.58 lakh Rs. 10.03 lakh Rs. 11.14 lakh Rs. 12.17 lakh

The Kuro Edition can be had in a 1.0-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The former generates 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual. It can also be had with the recently launched AMT gearbox. The latter, on the other hand, belts out 99bhp and 152Nm of torque and comes mated to a manual transmission as well as a CVT unit.