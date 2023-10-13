CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    • Can be had in four variants 
    • Also offered with an AMT gearbox

    Nissan India has recently introduced the Kuro Edition in its Magnite line-up. This special edition sports an all-black treatment, both on the interior and exterior, over the standard and is offered in four variants. Now, we have got our hands on the on-road prices of the Magnite Kuro Edition. 

    The following are the variant-wise Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition on-road prices in the top 10 cities in India:

    Cities1.0-litre NA petrol MT1.0-litre NA petrol AMT1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT
    MumbaiRs. 9.68 lakhRs. 10.14 lakhRs. 11.26 lakhRs. 12.40 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 9.92 lakhRs. 10.39 lakhRs. 11.54 lakhRs. 12.91 lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.37 lakhRs. 9.81 lakhRs. 10.89 lakhRs. 12.21 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.91 lakhRs. 10.38 lakhRs. 11.53 lakhRs. 12.90 lakh
    PuneRs. 9.68 lakhRs. 10.14 lakhRs. 11.26 lakhRs. 12.40 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.13 lakhRs. 9.57 lakhRs. 10.63 lakhRs. 11.61 lakh
    LucknowRs. 9.40 lakhRs. 9.85 lakhRs. 10.94 lakhRs. 12.16 lakh
    IndoreRs. 9.40 lakhRs. 9.85 lakhRs. 10.94 lakhRs. 12.16 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.59 lakhRs. 10.05 lakhRs. 11.16 lakhRs. 12.70 lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.58 lakhRs. 10.03 lakhRs. 11.14 lakhRs. 12.17 lakh
    The Kuro Edition can be had in a 1.0-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The former generates 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual. It can also be had with the recently launched AMT gearbox. The latter, on the other hand, belts out 99bhp and 152Nm of torque and comes mated to a manual transmission as well as a CVT unit. 

