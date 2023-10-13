Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Can be had in four variants
- Also offered with an AMT gearbox
Nissan India has recently introduced the Kuro Edition in its Magnite line-up. This special edition sports an all-black treatment, both on the interior and exterior, over the standard and is offered in four variants. Now, we have got our hands on the on-road prices of the Magnite Kuro Edition.
The following are the variant-wise Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition on-road prices in the top 10 cities in India:
|Cities
|1.0-litre NA petrol MT
|1.0-litre NA petrol AMT
|1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT
|1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT
|Mumbai
|Rs. 9.68 lakh
|Rs. 10.14 lakh
|Rs. 11.26 lakh
|Rs. 12.40 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 9.92 lakh
|Rs. 10.39 lakh
|Rs. 11.54 lakh
|Rs. 12.91 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 9.37 lakh
|Rs. 9.81 lakh
|Rs. 10.89 lakh
|Rs. 12.21 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 9.91 lakh
|Rs. 10.38 lakh
|Rs. 11.53 lakh
|Rs. 12.90 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 9.68 lakh
|Rs. 10.14 lakh
|Rs. 11.26 lakh
|Rs. 12.40 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 9.13 lakh
|Rs. 9.57 lakh
|Rs. 10.63 lakh
|Rs. 11.61 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 9.40 lakh
|Rs. 9.85 lakh
|Rs. 10.94 lakh
|Rs. 12.16 lakh
|Indore
|Rs. 9.40 lakh
|Rs. 9.85 lakh
|Rs. 10.94 lakh
|Rs. 12.16 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 9.59 lakh
|Rs. 10.05 lakh
|Rs. 11.16 lakh
|Rs. 12.70 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 9.58 lakh
|Rs. 10.03 lakh
|Rs. 11.14 lakh
|Rs. 12.17 lakh
The Kuro Edition can be had in a 1.0-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The former generates 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual. It can also be had with the recently launched AMT gearbox. The latter, on the other hand, belts out 99bhp and 152Nm of torque and comes mated to a manual transmission as well as a CVT unit.