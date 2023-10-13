CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz India registers 11 per cent growth till September 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mercedes-Benz India registers 11 per cent growth till September 2023
    • 12,768 units sold during the said period
    • TEVs contributed to 25 per cent of the total sales 

    Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out its sales figures for the first nine months of 2023. The automaker retailed a total of 12,768 units in the January-September period, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 11 per cent over the corresponding period last year when it sold 11,469 units. 

    The company also stated that the demand for the TEV segment, which comprises the S-class, Mercedes-Maybach, AMGs, and the EQS, contributed to the overall sales by up to 25 per cent. Furthermore, the manufacturer had to undergo supply challenges, which constrained the availability of key SUVs, like the GLA, GLC, and the GLS.

    Mercedes-Benz Front View

    Commenting on the sales, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Strong desirability for Mercedes-Benz cars buoyed our January-September sales momentum. However, we were not able to supply as per the full market potential, especially for new products like the GLC; though we are making every effort to fulfill customer expectations, despite current supply chain challenges. We thank our customers, patiently waiting for their three-pointed star. The TEV segment continues to grow in customer preference with up to 22 per cent YTD growth, comprising one out of every four Mercedes sold in India. The launch of the EQE SUV has also been successful giving fillip to our electric offering. Mercedes-Benz is hosting ‘Sustainability Fest’ in October for customers to enhance their awareness and interest in our sustainability ambitions.”

