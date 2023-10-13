Tata Punch updated waiting period revealed

Punch is offered with petrol and CNG powertrains

The model is priced in India from Rs. 7.10 lakh

The Tata Punch continues to remain one of the brand’s popular models, commanding a waiting period even two years after the model was launched in India. Let us take a closer look at the version-wise timelines.

The waiting period for the Tata Punch currently stands at 12 weeks for the CNG variants. At the same time, the petrol variants can be delivered in up to four weeks after the booking has been made. It is to be noted that these details are valid exclusively for the Mumbai region, and remain unchanged compared to last month.

Tata Motors is working on multiple model updates, including the Harrier and Safari facelifts that were revealed earlier this month. Also in the works is an EV version of the Punch, which is expected to arrive in the coming months.