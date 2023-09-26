CarWale
    Tata Punch EV spied again; new details revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Punch EV spied again; new details revealed
    • To get a larger touchscreen infotainment system
    • Likely to debut in coming months

    Tata Motors is going big with its EV plans for the Indian market. After the successful run with the Nexon EV, the automaker updated the Nexon-based electric SUV with major design overhauls, upgraded specifications and the latest features. Now, the carmaker has been spotted testing another upcoming electric SUV, the Punch EV in India.

    Tata Punch EV Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the picture, the test mule of the Punch EV sports a new bumper and grille with vertical slats, the DRLs are tucked underneath the bonnet line and we also expect to see a light bar extending across the width of the bonnet. Meanwhile, the sub-four metre EV will continue with the split headlamps setup as the ICE version.

    Tata Punch EV Right Side View

    Another spy image reveals a larger touchscreen infotainment system with an auto-dimming IRVM.  As for the features, the Punch EV will likely borrow features from the Nexon EV including a digital instrument cluster, touch-based HVAC controls, wireless charger, redesigned centre console with a new gear selector lever, premium seat upholstery, six airbags, and a twin-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo.

    In terms of battery pack and specifications, the Tata Punch EV could make use of the similar setup seen with the Tiago and Tigor EV with improved efficiency, range, thermals, and power output. Upon arrival, the Punch EV will be positioned between the Tiago EV and the Nexon EV. It will compete against the Citroen eC3 in the electric micro-SUV segment in India.

    Images credit: MotorOctane

    Tata Punch EV Image
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
