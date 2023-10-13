CarWale
    Kia EV3 revealed; Hints at Electric Seltos SUV

    Desirazu Venkat

    Kia EV3 revealed; Hints at Electric Seltos SUV
    • Joins the EV6, EV9, EV5 and EV4
    • India-specific EV to be launched in 2025

    An electric Kia Seltos? Yes, you read that right. At its recent 2023 EV day, Kia took the wraps off its EV3 concept and just one glance is enough to tell you that this is the basis for an all-electric Seltos SUV. Kia of course has already hinted at a localised EV that will be produced at its Anatapur plant from 2025 and we strongly believe that this will be the basis for that vehicle. 

    Is it a Seltos on the outside?

    Kia has officially termed it a compact CUV which is marketing speak for an SUV derived from a car platform. Exterior design highlights include vertical LED headlamps, chunky wheels and a silhouette where the roofline slopes towards the rear. The rear, much like Kia’s crop of current cars, has a connected light bar and a sharply raked glass sitting just below the lip spoiler. If you look at the current Seltos and this car back-to-back, it’s very easy to see an evolution of where the popular SUV is headed. 

    Minimal design for the cabin

    The inside is clutter-free and like the exterior layout hints at where the Seltos is going to go in the electric age. You get dual digital displays, a two-spoke steering wheel and what appears to be a massive storage shelf below the floating armrest. The whole cabin has been trimmed out in a pleasant shade of green mixed with beige. Glimpses of the second row show a high floor, folding centre armrest and space for two occupants. The headrests look pretty funky in concept form but expect a restrained shape for the production-ready version. 

    Under the hood

    There is no word yet on powertrains or dimensions but expect it to measure around the same as the current Seltos and come with a battery pack offering a range of around 300-400kms WLTP. It is also expected to offer V2L, V2V and 175kW DC fast charging as a part of the deal. This vehicle also hints at what will come for an electric version of the Carens MPV. When launched, the electric Seltos will take on the likes of EVs from Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki

    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
