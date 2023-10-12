Volvo C40 Recharge surpasses 100 bookings; prices revised

Now priced at Rs. 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Gets a claimed range of 530km

Volvo Car India launched its second fully electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, in the country on 4 September, 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, a month later, the EV has crossed the 100-unit bookings milestone and the introductory prices have come to an end. Currently, the crossover is priced at Rs. 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and interested customers can book it via the brand’s online portal for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh.

The electric crossover comes equipped with a 78kWh battery pack that helps the dual motors produce 405bhp and 660Nm of torque while returning a WLTP-claimed range of 530km. It accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 4.7 seconds and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger.

Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Launched at an introductory price of Rs. 61,25,000, the Volvo C40 Recharge has garnered tremendous enthusiasm, with a remarkable one hundred cars booked within one month of its debut. As we remain at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution our other electric offering, the XC40 Recharge will now be available with an exclusive ‘Festive Delight Offer’ this season. We are delighted to witness the overwhelming affection and steadfast support our customers have given our brand during this electrifying journey.”