Volvo C40 Recharge to be launched in India tomorrow

- Gets a WLTP-claimed range of 530km

- Available in a single, fully loaded variant

Volvo India is all set to announce the prices of the new C40 Recharge tomorrow. Unveiled back in June 2023, the C40 Recharge is the second electric offering from the Swedish car marque. We have already driven this car and you can check out our first drive review.

Inside, the Volvo C40 Recharge packs a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, heated and ventilated front seats, vegan interiors, and dual-zone climate control. Moreover, it also has features like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, a single-pedal drive, and an ADAS safety suite.

Propelling the C40 Recharge is a 78kWh battery pack that helps the twin motors generate 405bhp and 660Nm of torque. This pack has a WLTP-claimed range of 530km and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 27 minutes using a 150kW DC fast charger. It accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.7 seconds, which is 0.2 second quicker than the Volvo XC40 Recharge.