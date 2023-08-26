CarWale
    Volvo C40 Recharge First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,875 Views
    Why would I buy it?

    • Looks stunning
    • Blistering performance
    • Impressive claimed mileage

    Why would I avoid it?

    • Not as sporty as some rivals
    • Tight rear seat and limited boot space
    • Limited charging infrastructure

    What is it?

    The C40 Recharge is the second electric SUV from Volvo and is based on the XC40 Recharge that kickstarted the brand’s EV journey in India last year. While the ‘C40’ may have missed borrowing the ‘X’ from its stablemate’s nomenclature, on the contrary, this electric SUV gains much more in the form of a cooler coupe body style, a longer driving range, and more green credentials!

    Left Side View

    Evidently, the C40 looks far more trendy (especially in this gorgeous Fjord Blue hue) and scores big on style with the sloping roofline that merges with the completely redesigned posterior. The two-level spoiler with gloss black inserts looks funky and the fancy vertical tail lamps welcome you with a light show every single time you unlock it. Besides this, the tailgate can be operated electrically and the LED headlamps with Thor-hammer graphics now get Pixel tech for better night visibility. The 19-inch aero wheels and the body-coloured closed-off grille design have been picked as it is from its boxy counterpart.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    How’s the C40 Recharge on the inside?

    Dashboard

    Since the C40 Recharge makes use of the same platform as the ICE XC40, it shares the entire dashboard layout, centre console design, and even the seats with it. So, you are greeted by an all-black cabin with a centre-stacked nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s placed vertically in typical Volvo fashion. However, the backlit décor on the dash and the door pads that glow up in the dark is an elegant inclusion.

    Front Row Seats

    What sets the cabin of this electric SUV apart are the materials used all around the cabin that along with high-quality levels also has a focus on sustainability. Firstly, the seats are upholstered in vegan leather and the dashboard is made from materials such as recycled plastics and renewable wool fibres. And that’s not all. Volvo says that the entire floor carpet set is produced from 71 recycled plastic bottles! Cool, isn’t it?

    Second Row Seats

    The front-row seats of the Volvo C40 Recharge are spacious and comfortable, with plenty of headroom and legroom for adults of all heights. The seats although slightly firm are also well-cushioned and supportive, making for a relaxing and enjoyable ride. The driver's seat is power-adjustable, with 10-way power-adjustability for the seat base and backrest, as well as four-way power lumbar support.

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Ingress and Egress to rear-row seats is convenient with enough legroom for occupants of average height. That said, the rear seats are not as spacious as the front seats, and taller adults above 5’8” may not be happy with the intruding roofline. Also, they are low-set and the upright backrest without a recline option may not be to everyone’s liking. But we did notice an interesting bit with this Volvo and that are the smart storage spaces all around. Be it the foldable hook on the glovebox, the retractable boot carpet, or the tiny cubby hole near the rear seat bench, the Scandinavians always have clever solutions. And oh, did we mention that the C40 also gets an impressive 31-litre frunk space?

    Glove Box

    Like every Volvo, the C40 comes equipped with a myriad of safety tech along with an extensive list of ADAS suite. These work accurately and can be controlled from the nine-inch Android-based unit. This system is powered by Google with built-in Google Assistant/voice commands and is user-friendly. The fully digital 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster allows multiple customisable views and the easily accessible charging pad ensures you don’t have to carry your tangled cables.

    Infotainment System

    Is the C40 Recharge any good to drive?

    Front View

    While the international-spec C40 can be had in RWD and AWD versions, the locally-assembled India-spec is the latter which sources its power from a 78kWh battery pack. Transmitting the power to the dual motors commissioned on each axle, the accelerator can unleash over 400 horsepower along with a healthy 660Nm of peak torque. The zero to 100kmph stint is achieved in merely 4.7 seconds with an electronically capped top speed of 180kmph.

    Right Side View

    But how do these impressive numbers translate in the real world? Fast. Intensely fast! In our brief time with the C40, every mash on the throttle was followed by a blow of instant speed that pinned us to the seats till we crossed the three-digit speeds on the speedometer. It’s not a sports car, but it is still fun to drive. It is responsive and engaging while offering a good balance of comfort and performance. And even when you prefer to drive it sedately, it does not transmit much road noise into the cabin. What also comes in handy is the switchable one-pedal mode that helps extract a decent driving range while ambling in the city or battling traffic congestion.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The C40 Recharge rides on a MacPherson strut suspension in the front and a multi-link in the rear. It is tuned for comfort, but it still provides good handling. Small bumps and the usual potholes and undulations are dealt with effortlessly with almost no jolts to the occupants. The steering is precise and light, and the C40 feels easy to manoeuvre at low speeds. It does not have any driving modes that change the steering feel. However, there is a setting accessible from the infotainment system that can be used to firm up the steering. This can be helpful when driving on winding roads or in slippery conditions.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Here’s a fun fact! Although the C40 is based on the XC40 Recharge and is deployed with the same battery pack and electric motor setup, this coupe boasts a claimed WLTP range of 530 kilometres. That’s a significant 112 kilometres more than the XC40’s 418 claimed range.

    Should you buy the C40 Recharge?

    The Volvo C40 Recharge is a perfect blend of stylish and sustainable electric SUV with a deep embodiment of Volvo’s safety DNA. Also, it’s sure to turn heads with its sleek design. Then there is the powerful performance with long driving range making the C40 a compelling choice for those who want to make a statement about their environmental values.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    But the C40 steps into an arena that now houses the Korean duo of the EV6 and Ioniq 5. With this fierce competition, the stakes are higher and if Volvo manages to price the C40 Recharge at an estimated price of around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom), this Swedish EV would manage to put itself right at the top of the game.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
