Volvo C40 Recharge First Drive Review

How’s the C40 Recharge on the inside?

Since the C40 Recharge makes use of the same platform as the ICE XC40, it shares the entire dashboard layout, centre console design, and even the seats with it. So, you are greeted by an all-black cabin with a centre-stacked nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s placed vertically in typical Volvo fashion. However, the backlit décor on the dash and the door pads that glow up in the dark is an elegant inclusion.

What sets the cabin of this electric SUV apart are the materials used all around the cabin that along with high-quality levels also has a focus on sustainability. Firstly, the seats are upholstered in vegan leather and the dashboard is made from materials such as recycled plastics and renewable wool fibres. And that’s not all. Volvo says that the entire floor carpet set is produced from 71 recycled plastic bottles! Cool, isn’t it?

The front-row seats of the Volvo C40 Recharge are spacious and comfortable, with plenty of headroom and legroom for adults of all heights. The seats although slightly firm are also well-cushioned and supportive, making for a relaxing and enjoyable ride. The driver's seat is power-adjustable, with 10-way power-adjustability for the seat base and backrest, as well as four-way power lumbar support.

Ingress and Egress to rear-row seats is convenient with enough legroom for occupants of average height. That said, the rear seats are not as spacious as the front seats, and taller adults above 5’8” may not be happy with the intruding roofline. Also, they are low-set and the upright backrest without a recline option may not be to everyone’s liking. But we did notice an interesting bit with this Volvo and that are the smart storage spaces all around. Be it the foldable hook on the glovebox, the retractable boot carpet, or the tiny cubby hole near the rear seat bench, the Scandinavians always have clever solutions. And oh, did we mention that the C40 also gets an impressive 31-litre frunk space?

Like every Volvo, the C40 comes equipped with a myriad of safety tech along with an extensive list of ADAS suite. These work accurately and can be controlled from the nine-inch Android-based unit. This system is powered by Google with built-in Google Assistant/voice commands and is user-friendly. The fully digital 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster allows multiple customisable views and the easily accessible charging pad ensures you don’t have to carry your tangled cables.