    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Boosterjet Long-Term Report: Introduction

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    - Fronx enters CarWale's long-term fleet

    - Top-spec 1.0-litre turbo-manual

    After the runaway success of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the carmaker decided to bring in a sporty and muscular crossover based on it. Enter the Fronx.

    This car debuted at the Auto Expo in January this year. It's already on the list of top-10 highest-selling cars in India. But what makes it so special? We shall delve deeper and find answers as it has entered our long-term fleet now. So, it will undergo daily driving, city runabouts, and highway runs, and we will be basically living with it for the next few months.

    The carmaker has done a spectacular job with the Fronx's design and it incorporates its elder sibling Grand Vitara's looks. The faux skid plates, external cladding, and specifically the rear lamps give the Fronx a distinct persona. What we have is the top-spec fully loaded Alpha 1.0-litre Turbo MT version of the Fronx, which costs Rs. 13.45 lakh, on-road, in Mumbai. I'm not a fan of this Bluish Black colour as even a speck of dust can be clearly seen on it. But it comes in 10 colour options, including a dual-tone finish. We recommend checking out the Opulent Red or Artic White. Also, the ex-showroom prices of the Fronx start at Rs. 7.47 lakh for the base Sigma trim, going up to Rs. 13.14 lakh for the top-spec Alpha turbo automatic variant.

    The exterior design of this Baleno-based coupe crossover has been well received. But is it just style and no substance? Certainly not. The Fronx marks the return of Maruti's 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine we've seen earlier. In fact, we experienced it in 2017 when it was first introduced in the Baleno RS. Now with the shift to comply with the BS6 norms, this turbo-petrol mill still produces 99bhp and 150Nm of torque. In our stint with it, we hope it will offer great drivability and good fuel efficiency.

    Inside, the Fronx is quite similar to the Baleno hatchback. This top-end version gets a large free-standing nine-inch touchscreen along with a HUD being the main highlight. I'm hoping these will prove helpful while driving and are not just gimmicky. I'm already liking the cabin with black and brown upholstery as against the blue and black in the Baleno. Other distinguishing features in this top-spec Alpha trim include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, six airbags, and connected car tech.

    My transition from a proper SUV to this crossover has made me feel that the rear visibility in the Fronx is tight. But we'll find that out eventually. In the coming month, it will be continuously plying between Mumbai-Vashi doing a good 50-60km run every day. So, the next report will focus on its city driving manners, fuel efficiency, and more.

    Product Details:

    Make: Maruti Suzuki

    Model: Fronx

    Version: Alpha 1.0-litre Turbo MT

    Kilometres this month: 166km

    Fuel Efficiency: 13.1kmpl

    Price: Rs. 13.45 lakh (when tested, OTR, Mumbai)

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

