Mahindra Scorpio-N Global Pikup First Look

How is it on the outside?

The Global Pik Up concept retains the shape of the Scorpio N but is longer, larger, and wider. The face is dominated by a large blacked-out grille which has the new-generation Mahindra twin-peak logos sitting in the middle. The full LED headlamps are new as well and so are the vertical LED DRLs, thus giving the car an imposing presence.

In profile, you can see that the concept car is a four-door twin cab design but when this goes into production, we also expect a two-door single cab design with a bigger pickup bed. The wheels are large and chunky with an all-terrain pattern in the form of a five-spoke diamond-cut design. There’s no word yet on the ground clearance but one glance is enough to know that it is well over the SUV requisite of 180mm. At the rear, you get quad-pattern taillamps, 4Xplorer badging, and of course, a big and bold Mahindra moniker stencilled into the rear door of the pickup.

The concept car also had some accessories like a roof-mounted carrying rack, colour inserts in the steps, and tyre mounts in the pickup bed. Depending on the market, we expect these to be offered as standard fitment or lifestyle accessories. If presence is what Mahindra is going for, then this pickup truck certainly doesn’t lack any at all. However, Mahindra must decide whether it is going for a legacy name like the Karoo or will start a new legacy, given how crucial this Bakkie/Ute is in terms of future Mahindra products.