Volvo to reveal its first-ever MPV and its electric

Volvo is on a roll currently with its onslaught of remarkably styled EVs. Their newest launch is called the EM90 which represents a rather bold move for the carmaker. We say bold because the EM90 is Volvo’s first ever fully electric premium MPV.

Volvo EM90 details

Like the EX30 and the EX90 SUVs, the EM90 will feature sleek looks, a minimalist interior and lots of safety technologies and connectivity features as standard. It is likely to be based on the same underpinnings as the EX30 which uses Geely’s SEA platform. Interestingly enough, the EM90 will be the first Volvo launch in years that is not an SUV.

Volvo EM90 unveil timeline

The Volvo EM90 will make its global debut on 12 November. Meanwhile, pre-orders will start for customers in China on the same date, and more details on the MPV will be out in the coming months.

