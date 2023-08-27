CarWale
    Volvo to reveal its first-ever MPV and its electric

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Volvo to reveal its first-ever MPV and its electric

    - Global debut on November 12, 2023 

    - Pre-orders for China will begin on the same date  

    Volvo is on a roll currently with its onslaught of remarkably styled EVs. Their newest launch is called the EM90 which represents a rather bold move for the carmaker. We say bold because the EM90 is Volvo’s first ever fully electric premium MPV. 

    Volvo EM90 details  

    Like the EX30 and the EX90 SUVs, the EM90 will feature sleek looks, a minimalist interior and lots of safety technologies and connectivity features as standard. It is likely to be based on the same underpinnings as the EX30 which uses Geely’s SEA platform. Interestingly enough, the EM90 will be the first Volvo launch in years that is not an SUV.  

    Volvo EM90 unveil timeline  

    The Volvo EM90 will make its global debut on 12 November. Meanwhile, pre-orders will start for customers in China on the same date, and more details on the MPV will be out in the coming months. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Here in India, Volvo will announce the prices of the C40 Recharge on 4 September. It’s the second electric SUV after the XC40 Recharge by the luxury carmaker and also its coupe version along with an updated feature list.

    Volvo C40 Recharge Image
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Nexon facelift real-world interior images leaked

