Honda Elevate SUV to be launched in India tomorrow

To be offered in four variants

Powered by a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine

Honda will reveal the prices of the Elevate SUV in India tomorrow, 4 September, 2023. The model was unveiled in June and its booking commenced a month later for a token of Rs. 21,000. The mid-size SUV will be available with a sole petrol powertrain across four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX.

Mechanically, the Elevate SUV comes equipped with a BS6 2.0-updated 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque with an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of up to 16.92kmpl.

In terms of features, the Honda SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and an electric sunroof. Other features include a blind-spot monitor, six airbags, Honda Sensing ADAS suite, reverse parking camera with sensors, automatic headlamps, rear wiper, and more.

Upon arrival, the Honda Elevate will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq in the mid-size SUV segment.