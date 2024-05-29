Vredestein Pinza HT and Ultrac Vorti i tyres launched in India

Pinza HT available from 16 to 18 inches in sizes

Vredestein Tyres has expanded its existing range and introduced tyres for premium and luxury SUVs. The company has introduced Pinza HT and Ultrac Vorti i range of tyres.

Pinza HT

While Vredestein already had the Pinza tyres available in AT, it is now offered in HT. It is available from 16 to 18 inches in size and will fit SUVs such as Mahindra Scorpio N, Tata Safari, Toyota Fortuner, and Isuzu V-Cross.

Ultrac Vorti i

The Vrdestein Ultrac Vorti i is targeted towards luxury and performance SUVs such as BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Macan, Range Rover Sport, and Mercedes-Benz G Class.

Commenting on the range expansion of Vredestein in India, Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Sales and Service, Apollo Tyres Ltd., said. “With the ‘YOLO’ generation driving the growth in the premium and luxury SUV segment in India, this is the right time for us to expand the Vredestein range catering to these segments. The designer and ultra-high performance tyres from Vredestein will accentuate the vehicle’s appearance, which is considered as an extension of the lifestyle of the young professionals.”