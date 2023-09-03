CarWale
    Hyundai i20 facelift interior teased; to be launched soon

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai i20 facelift interior teased; to be launched soon

    - Official bookings to open soon

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    Hyundai India has released the second teaser of the i20 facelift. Slated to be launched in India in the coming weeks, the hatchback will get a handful of cosmetic tweaks on the outside and added features to the cabin. 

    i20 facelift interior and feature updates

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Front Row Seats

    The cabin of the new i20 will see no major upgrades and the hatchback will make use of the same steering wheel and 10.25-inch touchscreen unit. However, it could benefit from new seat upholstery and theme. Furthermore, the hatchback is offered with ADAS features in several international markets. Will the India-spec i20 facelift get ADAS? It remains to be seen. 

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Dashboard

    Hyundai i20 facelift: Exterior upgrades

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Front View

    The changes on the outside will be limited to a wider gloss black grille and a new design for the alloy wheels. Also, the brand logo will be moved to the top of the bonnet. The new i20 will get full LED headlamps with a new pattern for the daytime running lights. The bumpers are also likely to be reprofiled and the facelift will most likely miss out on fog lamps. 

    2023 i20 engine and gearbox options

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Rear View

    The i20 facelift is unlikely to get any mechanical updates and will be offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. While the former is coupled with manual and CVT gearboxes, the latter can be had only with a seven-speed DCT unit. Both these powertrains are BS6 Phase 2 compliant and can run on E20 fuel. 

    Hyundai i20 Facelift Image
    Hyundai i20 Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
