New Porsche 911 hybrid tech explained

First ever 911 to get hybrid power.

Sizeable gains in power and torque.

Porsche has fundamentally upgraded its most iconic car, the 911. The big news here is that this 2025 model is the first ever 911 to come with a performance-focused hybrid system. As a result, Porsche claims a significant improvement in real-world performance.

The 911 Carrera GTS Coupe can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in 3 seconds and has a top speed of 312kmph. The 911 Carrera will also be available immediately upon the launch of the new model. The cars are powered by a lightly modified 3.0-litre, twin-turbo boxer engine that is more powerful than its predecessor. The new 911 also features a revamped design, better aerodynamics, fresh interior, upgraded standard equipment, and expanded connectivity.

The hybrid system has a newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger. An integrated electric motor, placed between the compressor and turbine wheel, brings the turbocharger up to speed. This immediately builds up boost pressure. The electric motor in the exhaust gas turbocharger also functions as a generator. It generates up to 15bhp of electric power. This energy is extracted from the exhaust gas flow. The wastegate-free electric turbocharger allows the use of only one turbocharger instead of the previous two.

The powertrain also includes a permanent magnet synchronous motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Even at idle speed, it supports the boxer engine with extra drive torque of up to 150Nm and provides a power boost of up to 40kW. Porsche has coupled both electric motors to a lightweight high-voltage battery. It corresponds in size and weight to a conventional 12V starter battery, but stores up to 1.9 kWh of energy (gross) and operates at a voltage of 400V.

All that said, the heart of the hybrid drive is still a good-old 3.6-litre boxer engine. The high-voltage system allows the air-conditioning compressor to be driven electrically and the belt drive to be omitted as a result, making the engine much more compact. Even without electrical assistance, the boxer engine delivers around 485bhp and 570Nm of torque. In total, the system output is around 540bhp and 610Nm. The power increase over its predecessor is around 60bhp.