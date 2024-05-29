CarWale
    New Tata Altroz Racer teased again; sunroof confirmed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Tata Altroz Racer teased again; sunroof confirmed
    • Altroz Racer prices in India to be revealed next month
    • Will get a more powerful, 118bhp turbo-petrol engine

    Tata Motors has released yet another teaser video of the Altroz Racer ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month. The new teaser reveals key design elements and an important feature of the sportier premium hatchback.

    Tata Altroz Right Side View

    According to the teaser, the 2024 Altroz Racer will feature a new orange paint scheme with a contrasting black roof. The blacked-out treatment will also be carried over to the pillars, rear door handles, bonnet, and shoulder line. There will be dual white stripes running the length of the bonnet and roof, ending with a racing flag theme. Further, it will get a shark-fin antenna and ‘Racer’ badging on the front fender.

    Tata Altroz Sunroof/Moonroof

    The most significant feature of the new Tata Altroz Racer will be the electric sunroof. A quick peek at the interior reveals that it will also receive orange inserts on the infotainment screen and gear lever surround among other elements. Other notable features will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, revised digital cluster with new graphics, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, and automatic climate control.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Altroz Racer will breathe to life via a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol engine generating an output of 118bhp and 170Nm of torque, which will be mated with a six-speed manual transmission. Once launched, the Tata Altroz Racer will rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 N Line.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
